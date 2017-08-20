5th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo Brings Artists to Morgantown



This weekend the 5th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is being held at the Morgantown Event Center.

This event brought artists from across the country together in one setting.

Over 160 vendors filled the event center in Morgantown at the Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo.

"The talent in this building is incredible. This much talent in one building offers anyone the opportunity to come down and get a tattooo of any style, any design they would want," said Rocco Cunningham, Organizer of the West Virginia Tattoo Expo.

People have the opportunity to get tattooed by artists from all across the country.

"And a lot of artists that come from other cities or come from other sates down here. It gives people an opportunity to be able to get work done by them, where they might be from ten hours from here. But when they're in Morgantown, then they're here and available to do tattoos," said Cunningham.

One of the most important parts of this event is the safe and sterile environment.

"It's one way that we can really display the tattoo culture, and what proper, clean, safe and sterile are, what they should be like. So anyone that's here is completely vetted and permitted by the Mon County Health Department," said Cunningham.

Paul Kirk got his first tattoo when he was just 13 years old and has been hooked ever since. He has been in the tattoo business for 24 years and says its inspirational to be around so many artists in one room.

"But just when your surround yourself by artists and better artists than you, it makes you strive to do more. So when you're here at an expo like this, where actually it's like a family oriented operation, opposed to a lot of show's I've worked, it just feels so big. This one here is still a big show, but everybody is family here, so it's like everybody's learning and having a good time. It's a good weekend," said Paul Kirk, Tattoo Artist.

"And the incredible amount of talent that is here, it's truly inspiring, and it's, you definitely head home inspired and motivated to continue to push your work forward. It's a great experience," said Cunningham.