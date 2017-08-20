Tomato Enthusiasts Gather at Local Festival

A local festival brought together lovers of 'summer's favorite fruit' in Marion County.

With dozens of different varieties, colors and sizes, the 9th Annual Master Gardeners of Marion County Tomato Festival is a tomato lover's dream.

"They're summer's favorite fruit. I mean a ripe tomato, there's nothing better than a sun-ripened tomato. So we celebrate them. There's all types of varieties and we have about 50 different varieties here to taste," said Beck Williams, Master Gardeners of Marion County.

The festival brought together tomato growers as well as other local small businesses.

And many of those growers participated in a tomato tasting contest, but they didn't make it easy on the judges.

"Three judges for each, one for the large, one for the small, and I can tell you all three of us didn't agree, even at the end we had to make a decision. But it's taste and texture," said Rudy Williams, contest judge.

And for one of the participating growers, getting the right taste and texture is both a science and an art.

"We choose for flavor primarily, so right out of the gate, superior. We like to pick for color, how things look is really important to us. So we grow a certain mix of currants, we do a different mix of them that's just fun and pleasing to look at," said Nayomi Cawthorne, Harmony Farm full-time intern.

Those different mixes, colors and sizes evoke different flavors as well.

"Each of the different ones they'll have a balance of acidity and sweetness. So we almost sound like wine people or coffee people when we're talking about tomatoes. Because we're like 'hmm yea, this has a floral finish and you taste the acidity but the sweetness lingers,"' Cawthorne said. "So yea it can get very detailed."