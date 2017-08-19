Black Bears Players Take Part In Miracle League Fantasy Camp

"For one they are my favorite team, and I grew up liking the Pirates, so its great," said Miracle League Participant, Samuel Lee.



Mr. Clutch, himself, wasn't the only one smiling this morning at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

the West Virginia Black Bears split up into stations and played ball with members of their Miracle League Fantasy organization.

Since 2000, the Miracle League has helped children with special needs play the game of baseball.

"Especially out here in the miracle league, it gives us a perspective, that sometimes we complain about little things in our life that don't matter. You see these kids out here hit some balls off the tee and this is awesome to them and it makes you realize that life is bigger then baseball sometimes," said Black Bears Pitcher Shane Kemp.

Shane Kemp not only realizes that there is more to life then baseball and he was rewarded for having that mindset.

but awards aren't what motivate Kemp to help out.

"Award or not, its good to get out there and give back in better the community. It betters yourself too and gives you joy too," said Kemp.



"We see them out at our games all the time, it so nice to give back to them, they are such great kids, with smiles on their faces all the time, it makes us feel good and honestly just makes us love this game that brings us all together," said Black Bears Right Fielder Bligh Madris.