WVU Physics and Astronomy Department Hosts Pre-Eclipse Open House

Saturday morning, WVU's Physics and Astronomy Department held a pre-Eclipse open house to prepare people for the actual event that will be taking place on Monday.

All of those that attend this event are able to receive the coveted Eclipse glasses.

Special Solar Eclipse themed activities allow kids to be creative while learning.

Astronomers answered any questions the public had about this rare occasion.

Planetarium shows along with telescope and sunspotter viewings provide even more learning for all ages.

"We want people to understand what's happening. We want them to understand how to appreciate it safely, and we want them to be able to enjoy it with their friends and family, so we're doing this before the eclipse so that during the eclipse they can be with whoever they want," said Kathryn Williamson,Teaching Assistant Professor at WVU's Physics and Astronomy Department.

Astronomy students will be outside of the Mountainlair between 1 and 4 pm on Monday August 21st, sharing their eclipse glasses with passers-bys and will also share sun spotters and small telescopes for viewing of the event.