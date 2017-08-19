Cheat Lake Rotary Club Hosts First Ever Regatta in Morgantown

The Cheat Lake Rotary Club held its first ever Regatta at the Cheat Lake Marina . This was an opportunity to highlight the lake while raising funds for a good cause.

"We wanted to do something that kicks off the end of the summer and kicks off the school year and this has been unbelievable. I mean, the 'Anything that Floats Race', the other races, and my favorite, the Zero K Race," said Tom Bloom, Monongalia County Commissioner.

This low effort race begins and ends in the same place and is said to be all of the fun without the run. Commissioner Bloom explains this lighthearted event that is all about having a good time.

"I'm trying to explain, I've had several people, they had really prepped for the race by sitting on their chair, drinking soda, eating snack food, and it's just been a great day, a lot of fun, and we want to continue. We already have some new ideas for next year. This is what we want to do annually," said Bloom.

The day kicked off with canoe, paddle boat, and kayak, races, followed by an anything that floats race. The winner creatively constructed his floating device completely out of beer cans.

"I just look at things differently. I thought about it for like five years and then one day I finally said I'm going to do it. And I did it," said Dwaine Gordon, winner of the 'Anything that Floats' race.

Gordon says it took him nearly a year to complete.

"Now there is 720 bottles. Aluminum bottles and aluminum cans. That's all it is. There's no framework, there's no, it's all cans and bottles," said Gordon.

This is an all day event where everyone at the Marina gets involved.

"And then tonight, we're going to try to light up Cheat Lake. We're having boats put their lights on and then we have over 1,000 balloons with LED lights and we're going to light them up around 9:30 tonight," said Michael Yura, President of the Cheat Lake Rotary Club.

And the best part about this fun event? All of the proceeds go toward charity.

"The critical thing is that all funds raised are going to go toward charity efforts. We have a foundation that is just to support literacy programs and the Cheat Lake Fire Department, and other activities in the community," said Yura.