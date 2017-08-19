Connector Arts Fest Marks Last Day of Fairmont Arts Week

Connector Arts Fest took place Saturday afternoon in Palatine park, featuring local artists, musicians and cuisine. On the last day of Fairmont Arts Week, Fairmont State University's Academy for the Arts hosted the Connector Arts Fest event where local artists could sell and show off merchandise, musicians could perform and restaurants and bakeries could sell their food in food trucks.

Leigh Anne Bolyard, director of the academy for the arts at Fairmont State University, was happy with how the event came together.

"The turnout has been fantastic. We've had great support from businesses and different locations in fairmont, they've been great. Palatine park has been awesome... and people have seemed to be really happy. This is a great jumping off point for years to come," said Bolyard.

From 4-8, local vendors could sell their wares and display their work, while musical acts such as Soup Campbell, and a fire and dancing performance took place on stage. In addition, local businesses, such as My Little Cupcake, sold their food to local patrons.

"The main goal really for us was to kind of continue this and have it be a yearly, annual event. Just for a chance to celebrate the arts and the artists and musicians, we have a ton of very talented musicians here in Fairmont and Marion county, just kind of a chance for us to celebrate that, and to just kind of spend a whole week letting people see all that we have in Fairmont and Marion county is great," added Bolyard.