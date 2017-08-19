Humane Society Hosts 'Clear the Shelter'

Saturday afternoon cats and dogs at the Humane Society of Harrison County were all looking to find a permanent home, as a part of clear the shelter.

"Clear the shelters is a national event, it helps promote dog adoptions. It helps people who can't afford adoption fees, but it still covers spays and neuters and all of that. It's just a great way to give dogs who've been in the shelter a long time a potential forever home," said Frankie Dennison, executive director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

And when you adopt one pet at the humane society, you really save two.

"It's always a great idea to adopt a dog. We always say that you're saving two lives. We save ours from the Harrison County Animal Patrol, which obviously they're on the euthanasia list, so if you adopt a dog we can pull one from there and save another life," Dennison said.

Plus the humane society makes sure all their dogs are healthy and ready to enter a new home. They also make sure all adoptive families are prepared to take on a pet.

"They're all checked over, we take great pride in taking care of our animals. We love them like they're our own until they go to their forever home. They're bathed, they're socialized, they're interacted with," Dennison said. "And we're just making sure that you get the right fit for your family."

To learn more about the Humane Society of Harrison County visit its website, here.