Harrison County Schools Participate in Family Day

At school the main focus is often put on subjects like reading, math and history but the arts play an important role in education as well.

Saturday Harrison County students displayed their artistic sides during the Fourth Annual Family Day at Meadowbrook Mall.

Mark Manchin, Harrison County Schools superintendent, spoke at the start of the event.

He said Family Day is a way to say 'thank you' to the community, the board of education, students and their families.

"When we think of school we think of perhaps books and learning, obviously that's what's very very important. But we have incredibly talented boys and girls. And that's part of what we do, we give them a good education but we also instill in them some other ancillary things that they can do," Manchin said.

Many of the stores at the mall got into the Family Day spirit with special activities for kids.