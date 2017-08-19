Local Triathlon Attracts Dozens

Early Saturday morning dozens of athletes ran, biked and swam for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Stonewall Jackson Triathlon.

The triathlon is put on by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce with help from local sponsors, it's been around for 10 years.

Dozens travel from around the country to participate.

Sherry Rogers, Executive Director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, said the commerce will continue to hose the race for years to come.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to showcase our community and the Stonewall Resort and the surrounding area. We have participants that come from surrounding states."

West Virginia native Adam Brumley won the race in under 1 hour and 45 minutes.