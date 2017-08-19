North Marion Huskies Look To Pull The Sled Further In 2017

Under the leadership of head coach Daran Hays, North Marion made it back to the playoffs a season ago. The Huskies are out for more this season.

"We have been pleasantly pleased there," said Hays. "A couple of first year and second year seniors have come out and have added some depth to us, they are really going to help us on the back end. So we are pretty excited to see what we have."

Although Kyle Elliot, has graduated, there is no such thing as, "replacing" a player. Each season, the name of the game is, "filling gaps", with players who have the chance to step up, execute and prove themselves. With a new season and new quarterback, Dalton Malcomb brings forth a different understanding of the position.

"Dalton is the kind of kid that as a sophomore probably would have started for seven teams in the conference last year," said Hays. "He's had a lot of reps, so he's not new to the Friday night lights because he has been playing defense since he was a freshman, so it's just kind of a change."

North Marion opens at home against East Fairmont Aug. 25.