4th Annual Bo Harper Memorial Ride Held at Triple S Harley Davidson

Saturday afternoon at Triple S Harley Davidson, a Memorial Poker Ride was held in honor of a veteran that was killed in action , PFC Andrew Bo Harper.

Proceeds from the ride went toward his endowment fund which raises money for scholarships.

Saturday was also Triple S Harley Davidson's 15th anniversary celebration.

Customer appreciation was held from noon to 2 with refreshments and prizes.

Starting at 3 PM a free concert began, starring Big Mike Griffith along with Ted Nugent.

"We like to give back and it's nice to provide free entertainment in the Morgantown Area and just have everybody come out and hang out and have fun," said Jennifer Shuttleworth, COO Triple S Harley Davidson.

Donations given to receive front stage area access at the concert were split between Ted Nugent's Camp for Kids and supplies being purchased for the VA Hospital.