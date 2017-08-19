Federal Government Grants Major Federal Disaster Declaration to West Virginia Flooded Communities

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - As many communities and counties in our region are continuing to rebuild and clean up after the devastating flooding from late July, President Trump has granted counties in Northern and North Central West Virginia a Major Federal Disaster Declaration.



The major disaster declaration will allow the release of federal funds for designated counties that sustained damage during the July 28th and 29th flooding and thunderstorms. Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler, Tucker and Wetzel Counties have been designated as public assistance eligible counties.



Harrison, Marion, Marshall and Wetzel Counties have been designated as individual assistance counties, which means that individuals and households will be eligible for federal assistance in the recovery efforts.



United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and U.S. Representatives David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Evan Jenkins were pleased to see President Trump declare a major disaster for the state of West Virginia as a result of the extreme flooding throughout the state on July 28-29, 2017. The extreme flooding has devastated a dozen of West Virginia’s counties, has left thousands without power, and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses. The delegation was disappointed that Ohio County wasn't included in this declaration but will continue to ‎push for its inclusion.

