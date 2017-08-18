Protect Your Animals During the Solar Eclipse



You have heard many warnings lately about the dangers of looking directly at the sun during the Solar Eclipse without protective eye wear, but it's important to also keep your pets in mind.

Just the same as in humans, animals can also suffer retinal damage if they look at the sun during this time.

A local veterinarian from the Cheat Lake Animal Hospital says to keep your pet indoors during the time span when the eclipse will be happening on Monday, which will be from 1 to 4pm.

"Thankfully pets don't have that natural, 'Oh I should look up at the sun!' So, they're probably not going to be looking at the sun, but if you have outdoor pets, definitely, I would bring them inside during the time that the eclipse is happening, just so you can keep them safe. I would just bring them inside to prevent anything that can happen to them," said Jodi Richardson, Cheat Lake Animal Hospital.

Animal specialists also say that in the days following the Solar Eclipse, if you notice your pet is having vision problems or bumping into things, it's important to call your local veterinarian to have their eyes checked.