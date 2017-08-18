Clarksburg Country Club Water Storage Tank to Undergo Repairs

The Clarksburg Water Board has announced an emergency repair on the Country Club water storage tank.

Clarksburg Country Club customers will experience low water pressure the week of August 21-25.

Crews will empty the water storage tank on Monday. The Mid-Atlantic Tank Service will repair the leak on Tuesday. Crew will work to clean, disinfect, test and fill the water tank Wednesday through Friday.

Water service will be restored by Friday, August 25.

Call the Clarksburg Water Board with any questions at 304-623-3711.