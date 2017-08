A Clarksburg woman is facing drug charges after authorities said she sold drugs on two separate occasions.

The Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force said back in April Danielle Archambault sold methamphetamine to an informant for $100.

The task force said in May she met with an informant again to sell $150 worth of heroin near Nutter Fort Primary School.

Archambault is in the North Central Regional Jail and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.