Jaxon's Journey: A Local Restaurant Rallies Behind a Young Boy

Ali's Mediterranean Cuisine in Bridgeport has been serving up something else with its dishes recently.
The restaurant is on a mission to collect money for a boy close to the owner's heart, Jaxon Cummings.
Jaxon is a one year old who was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease after experiencing a seizure back in July.
Jaxon's family said they are overwhelmed by the community support.
"Well he went into a seizure and got life flighted too, all due to the kidney disease and that is how we found out that he had a kidney disease. It was a shock and we are just super proud of what the community has pulled the together to raise money for Jaxon," said Amy Cummings, Jaxon's mom.
Ali's Mediterranean Cuisine has raised $1,100 so far and is still collecting money.
Clarksburg Studio
