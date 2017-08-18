Local Man Creates New Online Obituary Service

A new service is being created in Harrison County.
David Bolyard at Davis Funeral Home in Nutter Fort has received a U.S. patent for his latest invention.
Bolyard saw a need for a database like service for online obituaries. Bolyard created 4LocalObits as a way to provide a notification system for obituaries.
Bolyard has stream lined the process by providing a service where people can search anyone all over the country.
"So there is about a dozen different sites that people are trying to do and nobody has been able to kind of sync and roll it out so that everybody is kind of on the same page in one single place," said Bolyard.
Bolyard said the website is undergoing an update that will be complete by October 1.
