Wounded Warriors Learn Fly-Fishing

Fly-fishing can be very therapeutic and for some a way to combat symptoms of PTSD.

Dominion Energy is hosting its sixth Annual Wounded Warriors Fly-Fishing event August 17-20 here at Elk Spring Resort in Randolph County.

This is an opportunity for those who have served and sacrificed for our country to enjoy the beauty of West Virginia and the challenging sport of fly-fishing.

Each year Dominion Energy works in collaboration with Potomac Highlands Wounded Warriors Outreach program to host the event. Bob Orndorff of Dominion said this is a cause the company is privileged to support.

“Dominion has a rich history of supporting veterans, hiring veterans, supporting their causes, and, you know, it’s the right thing to do. Anytime that you honor people that protect our country that provided us the protection and the freedoms that we have today, it’s a great thing to do to honor our veterans,” said Orndorff.

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, since 2001, the rate of suicide among U.S. Veterans who use VA services increased by nearly 10 percent, while the rate of suicide among Veterans who do not use VA services increased by almost 40 percent.

“In the military, you are trained to be so strict and 90 percent of what I have here today are combat veterans. Unfortunately, there are 22 veterans a day committing suicide. That’s the reason we are here,” said Event Coordinator Richard Ogden.

Warriors are taught a skill which keeps them active while keeping their minds occupied.

Several Wounded Warriors attended this year’s event and guides were on hand to assist in proper casting technique and equipment for some of the Warriors that don’t have previous experience.