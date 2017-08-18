National Honey Bee Celebration Event in Randolph County

S & T’s Bees in Elkins is holding its Annual National Honey Bee Day Celebration this Saturday, August 19.

Sessions have been scheduled to teach participants more about bees and how to keep them. There will be a honey extraction demonstration and attendees will get the opportunity to observe a bee hive in action.

“Our main focus is to educate the public on bees and bee keeping. We don’t realize it but when we walk into the store we take a lot of things for granted, that they will always just be there, and without honey bees, they are not going to be there. So, that’s one of the things that’s very important to me to take away is how important they are to our food supply,” said Owner Stephanie Bender.

The celebration is meant for people of all ages to come out and enjoy honey bees and taste some local harvest.