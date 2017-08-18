United Way Hosts Toiletries Drive

Back to school supplies are in high demand this time of year, but they're not the only type of supplies students need.

For some kids, basic toiletries like shampoo and conditioner are hard to come by.

Friday the United Way of Marion County held a "Stuff the Bus" drive to collect toiletries for Marion County kids.

The event also doubled as "Kid's Day" as a part of "National Health Center Week."

"Requested things that you wouldn't even think of like sleeping bags, pillows. But high school students that are sleeping on their friends' couches things like that or homeless in general, they don't have access to these kind of toiletries," said Mariah Cunningham, MVA Manager of Operations.

If you missed Friday's event, you can drop off donations at the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Center in Fairmont.