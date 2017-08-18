WV Box and Ship Holds Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening

The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the area’s newest business with a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.

WV Box and Ship offers small business solutions, like printing and faxing as well as shipping and boxing for the entire community.

“We have a lot more freedom on what we can offer customers,” said Manager Nick Gordon. “It’s also a nice location because there’s nothing really in Sabraton here, so it’s a more convenient place for people who live in the area to come ship stuff out.”

The business houses personal and business mailboxes and stocks a variety of electronic and office supplies.

“It actually offers you a business address,” Gordon said. “If you’re trying to start a small business, brick and mortar stores can be difficult sometimes, so it gives you a place to have stuff sent to for your business.”

WV Box and Ship also offers the unique service of computer rental.

“If you’re at the DMV and need proof of identification we can make that happen pretty quickly for you and get you back down there,” explained Gordon.

The store at 1405 Earl L Core Road in Morgantown and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.