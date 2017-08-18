Motorcycle Ride to Remember Fallen Heroes, Provide Scholarship

Motorcycles will be riding near Morgantown this weekend in support of fallen heroes.

The non-profit Bikers Bros and Bo is holding the 4th annual PFC Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper memorial ride on Saturday, August 19.

Harper was killed in action while serving in the Army in 2011, and his family and friends use this ride to keep his memory alive, and to help others.

“We just wanna keep Andrew’s spirit alive,” said ride organizer Elizabeth Jones. “Andrew was a very excited kid, very personable and we just wanna keep that energy going throughout our community.”

Registration begins at 10 a.m at Triple S Harley Davidson with music and guest speakers.

The ride begins promptly at noon and makes five stops, including the National Cemetery in Point Marion, Pennsylvania.

Money raised will be put into the PFC Andrew Martin "Bo" Harper Scholarship Fund for high school students.

“When he graduated high school he decided to enlist in the Army to serve his country and then to get money to go on to college after that,” said Andrew’s father Steve Harper. “Unfortunately he didn’t make that step, so we created this endowment fund to keep his memory alive and to help kids pay for school so that if they choose not to serve our country they won’t have to just to get money for college.”

Last year nearly 400 people riding 184 bikes participated in the memorial ride. Some of the funds raised were donated to the Fisher House Foundation, which helps veterans and their families with housing while receiving medical treatment at hospitals.

This year’s ride will end at Classics 3 with a celebration that includes music by Moonlight Drive, a raffle, 50/50 drawing and a ceremony by the Marine Corps.

“What’s great about it is you have so many people from so many different backgrounds come together for a common cause,” Steve Harper said. “The cause isn’t just for Andrew it’s for all our fallen heroes and we just wanna recognize them.”

For more information, contact Elizabeth Jones at 304-692-6015 or visit the event’s Facebook Page.