Get Ready for the Solar Eclipse

Monday, August 21 around 1 p.m. a solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States and Canada.

"The moon goes around the earth and the only way we get an eclipse is if the sun, moon and earth are perfectly lined up. Since all of them are so far away from each other and the moon is really small compared to earth, they have to be perfectly lined up and that alignment doesn't happen very often," said Kathryn Williamson, WVU Department of Physics and Astrology teaching assistant professor.

Another eclipse won't be visible in West Virginia until 2024.

"It doesn't happen for any one region of earth very often. Maybe once in a decade, once in two decades," Williamson said.

In order to experience this rare phenomenon you'll have to grab some eclipse glasses.

The naked eye won't provide enough protection and neither will ordinary sun glasses.

But looking up at the eclipse isn't more or less dangerous than staring straight at the sun.

"It's always dangerous to look at the sun. Today, tomorrow, during an eclipse. It's equally dangerous. You just never want to look directly at the sun but it's not any more dangerous than usual."

Williamson said there is one safe way to view the eclipse in person without glasses. Simply take a heavier piece of paper or post card, poke a hole in it using a pen or scissors and allow the sunlight to come through that hole. Once that sunlight comes through you should be able to see a projection of the eclipse on the ground.

But if the projection just won't be enough for you, West Virginia University is hosting a pre-eclipse party which will provide participants an opportunity to get free eclipse glasses.

