College Consumer Protection Week Helps Protect Students Against Identity Theft

As thousands of students head back to school, many of them are college students away from home for the first time.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has named this week “Off to College Consumer Protection Week” to help students safeguard themselves from identity theft.

There are ways scammers can specifically target students, and most deal with the internet.

“Identity theft is a real problem that faces people of every age,” Morrisey said.

The best way to protect yourself is to guard personal information by installing necessary protective software on electronic devices and not leaving documents lying around in your dormitory or at home. The Attorney General also cautions against leaving your computer unattended when using it in public.

“People check your mailboxes,” Morrisey explained. “People sometimes rummage through your trash. You wanna make sure you’re shredding that information and keeping it secure.”

To pay the bills, many students are also looking for jobs and the internet is a go-to resource, but be careful of unsolicited e-mails with links to job offers.

“Sometimes the scammers put links up, which actually have just a slight misspelling counting on the fact that someone will enter their information and then you get ripped off,” said Morrisey.

Also, don’t accept a job without doing your research.

“Work with a legitimate employer who you research on the internet,” the Attorney General said. “Legitimate employers are not gonna ask for personal or financial information upfront. Don’t simply assume that since you’re dealing with someone online it’s legitimate.”

As students venture out on their own, they’ll also have their own bills. Morrisey said it’s important to remember to pay bills on time to begin to build good credit.

When using the internet for jobs or to search for scholarships, make sure your browser is secure. Morrisey said links should begin with https://.

Beware of scams that target students looking for scholarships. The Attorney General urges students to make sure they’re not just finding the on the internet, but also calling for information and asking other students for recommendations.

Perhaps the most important rule, never pay money to get money.

“You’re not gonna get $1,000 back simply by paying $200,” Morrisey continued. “That might be a scam or a scheme. When you’re looking for scholarship information you want to do research online. Make sure you have a secure website.”

Social media is also a popular tool for scammers, who may pose under fake accounts and gain your friendship to get you to share personal information. Attorney General Morrisey said never give that information over social media, just to be safe.

For more information, or if you have been the victim of identity theft, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808.