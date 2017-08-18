New Coach, Same Family For Elkins Football Team

The Elkins Tigers will have new leadership this season, but they're keeping it in the family.

Evan Hott will be taking over in his first season as head coach after his father, Greg, who stepped down after almost 30 years. Coach Evan Hott has been a volunteer assistant for the past decade and said that he is proud to carry the Hott family tradition into a new era of Tiger football.

"It's really cool because I have always been here, and it didn't matter if I was playing pop warner or being a player or coming back to help as a coach, I've always been here," said Coach Evan Hott. "It's really special - something I take a lot of pride in, so I'm really excited to take over."

As the season slowly approaches, be sure to look for the thunder and lightning combo of Thomas Talkington and Daniel Romans, as they bring fire to the running backs group. Elkins went 5-5 last year in its first year in AA and will have a bye in week one before they head to Philip Barbour on September 1.



"It's unfortunate that we have a week one bye, but it gives us more time to prepare for me as a new head coach, and we have a new offensive coordinator" said Coach Evan Hott. "It allows us to iron out a lot of those wrinkles and just be prepared when we have to go to Philippi and face the Colts."

The Tigers return 13 seniors from last year, including All-Big 10 kicker, George Triplett. Right guard and leader Gerrit Smitten believes that this depth will carry the Tigers the whole way home.



"It's going to help us out a lot with experience," Smitten said. "It's all you can ask for really. Helping out the younger guys and keeping them straight, making sure we all do our jobs correctly. We're feeling real good, we have some work to put in and go over, but so far its going really good."