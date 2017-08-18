Buckhannon-Upshur Football Prepares to Come Back Strong

The Buckhannon-Upshur High School football team has had three, non-losing seasons in a row and has made the AAA playoffs two of those three years. This seasons squad is chasing its first playoff win since 1998, and as Head Coach Duane Stoeckle enters his fifth season, the Bucs like their chances in their season opener at home against Princeton on August 25.

"We had a pretty good season. We got our foot in the door getting to the state playoffs," said Coach Stoeckle. "We only made it to the first round, got beat by Spring Valley, but we got our foot in the door, and I think we realized this year what we need to do to get to where we need to be in the state championship."

The Bucs have installed a new pass coverage scheme this year, so look out for pick six's and scooping scores. The goal is to play fast and hard, as well as out-man the other team. Although the Bucs lost some key players on defense, they are in good hands with Elon Rice returning.

"I have a great bunch of guys, and this is my fifth year doing this," said Coach Stoeckle. "The assistant coaches have done a great job, the training staff, the whole works. I am really pleased with where we are, and we are looking forward to having a great year and making Buckhannon proud."