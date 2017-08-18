Philip Barbour Colts Welcome New Coach & Traditions

Russ Collett is entering his first season as the head coach of the Philip Barbour High School football team. As a former Shepherd College football player, Coach Collett looks to implement what he learned as a Ram and bring forth the knowledge to his Colts team.

The expectations are high for the Colts this season, but Coach Collett has proven his coaching ability. He took Tygarts Valley from an 0-10 record to the playoffs in just three years.

"The game is constantly changing, and I am simulating a lot of the things we did at Shepherd," Coach Collett said. "But, we formulate our practice schedules similar to the way WVU does it just because its more efficient."

Collett is not only implementing a new coaching style, but he also hopes to implement new traditions this season, as well, in hopes to build pride in the program. The Colts have acquired a decorated bell, which rings every time they score. Grafton High School will be involved in this new tradition, as well. The winner of the game will keep the bell for the year.