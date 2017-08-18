West Virginia Office That Supervises Sex Offenders Will End

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Intensive Supervision Office will end in September. The move comes after West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Allen Loughry signed an order calling for a consolidation and reformulation of the state's probation office on June 26.

Loughry wrote that the program's centralized, rather than local, administration means that in many cases the court's ISO probation officers are not afforded the local knowledge and wisdom of the circuit judges and chief probation officers in the communities where the offenders reside.

According to the administrative order, a decrease from 14,000 to 10,000 total supervised individuals led to the program's end.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

