Juvenile Dies After Being Swept Away By Flood Waters in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, an 11-year-old girl has died after being swept away by flooding in Washington, WV.

Troopers say that they responded to a 911 call in the Lake Washington Road and Park Drive area,

After arriving, they learned that the girl had been playing near a culvert drain pipe during a severe rainstorm.

Officials believe she was swept into the culvert pipe.

Attempts were made to rescue the girl but were unsuccessful.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office and WV Department of Highways assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.