High School Football Preview: Buckhannon-Upshur

The Bucs made the playoffs last season, but this year, they're beginning the season with the goal of obtaining their first playoff win since 1998.

"We had a pretty good season. We got our foot in the door, getting to the state playoffs," said senior Elon Rice. "We only made it to the first round, got beat by Spring Valley, but we got our foot in the door and I think we realized this year what we need to do to get to where we need to be in the state championship."

The Bucs want to reach the playoffs by playing fast football. They've restructured some defensive schemes and hope to win games by forcing turnovers.

Buckhannon-Upshur opens with Princeton Aug. 25.