High School Football Preview: Liberty

The Mountaineers think they’re ready to battle for a playoff berth for the second straight season. They’ll return about a dozen starters and a senior class of eight players.

As fourth year head coach A.J. Harman said, the Mountaineers have the right attitude.

“We want to make sure that we’re still the hunter," said Harman. "We want to maintain that level of hunger and aggressiveness, but also continue that expectation to win.”

Harman sees that hunger and aggression already, as players battle to fill five starting roles on both sides of the ball.

“I think it’s all about energy and excitement," said Andrew Seec, senior offensive lineman. "If you can make everything a competition at practice, then kids get excited and they’ll want to go harder.”

The biggest holes the Mountaineers need to fill are on the offensive line. That unit will lead the way for seniors Dalton Westfall and Broderick Lantz out of the backfield.

“Having Dalton Westfall and Broderick Lantz back is tremendous," said Harman. "They’re both great leaders, they’re both very smart, very tough kids. It’s a luxury to have those two guys back, and we’re going to continue to try to be creative with how we get them both the football.”

Starting quarterback Seth McKinney will also return for his junior season, providing another experienced weapon in the Mountaineer backfield.

With veteran players returning, the Mountaineers want to do more than just make the playoffs. They want to host a game -- and make some noise -- before the season ends.

“This year, I think we need to take it day by day and get better, so when the moment does come, we can host a game up here on our home turf and get the excitement back into the community,” said senior running back Dalton Westfall.