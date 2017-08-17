Tancas Takes Black Bears Past State College

With his second homer in as many days, outfielder Lucas Tancas lifted the Black Bears to a 3-0 victory over State College.

Tancas homered in the fifth inning, after doubling in the second and scoring the first run of the game. The fifth inning homer gave some insurance to starting pitcher Gavin Wallace, who earned a win by striking out three in five innings of work.

The Black Bears (33-22) now lead the Pinckney Division by three games after Mahoning Valley's game Thursday was postponed. West Virginia can sweep State College (29-26) Friday at 7:05 p.m. during WBOY Night at Monongalia County Ballpark.