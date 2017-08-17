David C. Hardesty Festival Ideas Presents the Opioid Crisis in America

The David C. Hardesty Festival of Ideas Lecture Series covered the topic of the Opioid Crisis in America Thursday in Morgantown.

Dr. Petros Levounis discussed the Opioid crisis of the 21st century. He claims that this crisis can be traced back to the 1980s when a catastrophic medical mistake opened the door to liberal prescribing of narcotics.

"I just hope that they get a message of hope. That there are treatments. Safe and effective medications that we have these days for the treatment of Opioid use disorder. There are some new avenues, primarily along the lines of mindfulness exercises that may be opening the world to even better treatments for addiction," said Dr. Levounis.

Dr. Levounis said that even more effective counseling and psychotherapy techniques are under development-that will successfully heal people who suffer from prescription Opioid and heroin addiction.