Clarksburg City Council Discusses Urban Renewal Authority Agreement

Clarksburg City Council held a second and final reading and public hearing of an ordinance Thursday to authorize the city manager to execute an agreement with the Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority.

That second reading was to secure the loans from MVB Bank for the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. The city said it critical to obtain the loans to get the center started and once the determination of how many historic tax credits the center will receive then the city will be able to buy down the loan. The centers loan price will determine what is secured from the tax credits.

“If you go by there you’ll see the scaffolding and the iron work has been done on the west and East end of the building. And so the brick work will be coming in next week, so your going to see a lot of physical activity on exterior as well as on the interior,” said Clarksburg Mayor, Cathy Goings.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is scheduled to be completed and operational late May of 2018.

Also, Clarksburg City Council named Thursday, August 17, as 'WBOY 60th Anniversary Day' in honor of its service to the City of Clarksburg and other community.