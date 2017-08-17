5th Annual Fuzzy Knight Festival Held in Fairmont

The fifth annual Fuzzy Knight Festival was held Thursday evening in Fairmont.

This event was in honor of Fairmont native John "Fuzzy" Knight who appeared in 183 Hollywood films over his career. He was known mostly for starring in Western films.

The Twilight Wranglers and The Possum Holler Band played at the festival.

At dusk, the movie, The Shepherd of the Hills was played, which is one of the many that Fuzzy appeared in.

"Ironically, he was not the kind of thing western stars were made out of. He actually was a comedian expert and played in something like 70 movies before he ever played the comic sidekick," said George Ramsey, Marion County Historical Society.

The event was sponsored by the Marion County Historical Society.