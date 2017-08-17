Fairmont Police Arrest Man for Trying to Kill Girlfriend

Fairmont Police have arrested a man they said tried to kill his girlfriend.

Michael Stinson, 44, was arguing with the woman when he forced her into the bathroom, cut off her clothing, and beat her, according to police. He, then, forced her into the bathroom and said he would kill her there.

Stinson cut the woman's arms and hands before "severely slashing" her face, police said. He also made her look in the mirror at her face and told her he would "skin her alive."

The woman was able to escape and notify law enforcement.

Stinson is charged with attempted murder and is in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.