Glass Museum to Host Charity Auction - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Glass Museum to Host Charity Auction

Posted: Updated:
By Alex Hines, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WESTON -

A local museum is turning to a material it knows best for its next fundraiser.

The Museum of American Glass in Weston is holding a charity auction of hundreds of pieces of glassware next month.

Items available for auction are already displayed at the museum, and people can start the bidding process now.

The auction itself is set for September 23. Proceeds will go to benefit the museum. You can make early bids online here.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.