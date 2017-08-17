Glass Museum to Host Charity Auction

A local museum is turning to a material it knows best for its next fundraiser.
The Museum of American Glass in Weston is holding a charity auction of hundreds of pieces of glassware next month.
Items available for auction are already displayed at the museum, and people can start the bidding process now.
The auction itself is set for September 23. Proceeds will go to benefit the museum. You can make early bids online here.
