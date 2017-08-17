Lewis County Schools Continue Support for Students' Nutrition

For the past two years, Lewis County Schools and the Lewis County Family Resource Network have joined together to expand the county's summer food program, keeping students healthy and fed at sites around the county. There is even a food bus that travels to under-served areas. It is a need that school staff said is not always immediately visible, but is definitely present.

"Because of what we're involved in, because of our interaction with children, we know there's a need there throughout the summer and also on the weekends," said Child Nutrition Director Chris Derico.

But for many students, the need for healthy meals doesn't stop once school reopens. With classes underway, other programs are needed to fill the gap. To help, Lewis County Schools is working to establish or improve programs like its weekend backpack program. That program sent an average of 250 meals home each week over the last school year.

"We are working on expanding that, with cooperation from other groups, we were able to get a grant to open up food pantries. We're working on opening up the food pantries and Robert L. Bland Middle School, also at Lewis County High School," Derico said.

And it is not a matter of convenience. A good breakfast and lunch help students perform better in almost every aspect of development, including academics.

Derico said he's seen the need for food help rise in the fifteen years he's been at the school.

"It's definitely been around 80 percent or higher in the past few years, so we know there's a need to have children participate in federal food programs," said Derico.

To help support the backpack program, contact the FRN at (304) 269-4000.