Monongalia Students Return to School With Excitement

It was back to school for Monongalia County Schools on Thursday.

Students in first through 12th grade made their way back to class, including students at North Elementary School.

“We are so excited to have our students back,” said Principal Natalie Webb. “We have worked hard this week to get ready and we’re all about the students.”

Both teachers and North Elementary’s 750 students were eager to get started in the morning, especially after visiting the school last night for an open house.

“All the children came in knowing where to go, knowing who their teachers were,” Webb said. “They had already met them, so the nerves and the butterflies in the stomach were kind of gone. That went away after they had experienced and been in the school last night. It was like a well oiled machine.”

This year North Elementary is debuting its new Leadership Café. Students earn their seat in the special area for lunch by showing responsibility, respect, good leadership skills and having high attendance.

“Teachers can sign up their students or students can buy their right to be here by earning the privilege through good behavior,” said Webb. “We also have a makers’ space and continue to work on our garden.”