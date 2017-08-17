Marion County Commission Receives Recycling Award

We all know it is important to recycle, and the Marion County Commission has gone above and beyond. The commission has recently been named 'Recycling Champions.'

Thanks to their help providing resources and financial contributions, the commission has made a positive impact on recycling throughout the county.

"They give us validity for operation, they put us in contact with businesses that are willing to recycle. And they give us financial support. Not complete financial support but significant financial support. We couldn't operate without their assistance," said Tony Golden, Solid Waste Authority director.

The commission's assistance doesn't just benefit the environment, there are economical benefits as well.

"It creates jobs, it makes us look good for future job creation. Because we have a clean county and recycling is the way of the future and economical development. Not only with the people we hire but the people we support," Golden said.

The solid waste authority employees are responsible for sorting the recyclable goods, which ultimately get sold out to brokers who distribute it to mills.

"Another reason is it's less that goes into the landfill. So if we can repurpose this material then it saves money on what you're going to spend on cutting down trees or spending money on petroleum to make plastic."

The recycling champion award is presented by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia.