MVB Bank Opens Suncrest Location

MVB Bank’s newest location is celebrating its grand opening this week.

The Suncrest branch held its ribbon cutting on Thursday morning as part of a week of events for clients and the community.

This is the third Morgantown location for MVB Bank, and features a drive-though and lobby with the area’s first Automated Interactive Teller systems that provide extended hours and better security.

“It looks a little bit different than a traditional office when you come in,” said Branch Manager Sarah Simmons. “You will see your traditional teller line. You see the ITMs. That is an interactive teller. You actually just touch on the screen and somebody comes up from our Charleston office and they’re able to service you.”

The branch officially opened and began serving clients in July.

“Well we’re really excited,” said MVB Bank Market President Herman DeProspero “I mean the just get the word out that we’re here in the Suncrest area. We’ve been excited to be here for the past couple years with the plan that’s been in place to make this happen, so we’re really excited that today’s the day."

MVB Bank Suncrest is located at 51 Donahue Drive, Suite 115.