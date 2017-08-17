Mountaineer Center Construction Underway at Mylan Park

Work has officially begun on a new community wellness facility at Mylan Park.

Mountaineer Center will feature competitive and community pools, a track and field complex and walking track.

“We’re hoping that it’s a wow factor for everyone, but more importantly we want people to know it’s for community use,” said Mylan Park Board President Ron Justice. “In addition to that, the ability then to grow the tourism in this area and to work in partnership with the Convention and Visitors Bureau will be a big draw for people from outside the community to come see what we’ve been able to do.”

The nearly $40 facility will become the home of the West Virginia University swimming and diving, track and cross-country teams.

The track and field complex will include an eight lane competition track, areas for field events, a cross-country trail, seating for 1,000 spectators and be circled by a walking track for public use.

The aquatic center will have a 50-meter eight lane competition pool and separate diving pool and accommodate 1,200 spectators. In addition there will be an indoor community pool with a slide and an outdoor splash patio.

“There’s gonna be no place like this in the region,” Justice said. “Having a 50 meter pool, having the state of the art track with a community walking track it will lend itself for events. Not only athletic events but community events.”

Although the space will be owned by the Mylan Park Foundation, it took the work of many area organizations for it to be built.

“It’s been great to have community partners like the County Commission,” said Justice. “They’ve been absolutely wonderful working through the process, WVU as well as the Convention and Visitors Bureau and then the Hazel Ruby McQuain Foundation to kind of give us the thrust to move forward.”

The track and field area will open in the Fall of 2018 and the pools will open in the Spring of 2019. A celebration of the Mountaineer Center’s progress is also being planned for later this year.