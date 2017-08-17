Rosies Plan Ringing of the Bells Event

American women played a huge role in World War II but are all too often their efforts are forgotten.

Now, a West Virginia based group "Thanks Plain and Simple" is working to change that.

The organization is uniting women who worked during World War II, or "Rosies," through a national ringing of the bells demonstration.

On Labor Day Rosies around the nation will ring bells at historic monuments to say, "wake up and unify before the Rosies are gone."

"People in town here, when we mentioned it to them, 'who's Rosie the Riveter?' They didn't know, so it is getting out in the public much more now in the last few years and it should be. We should have our dues paid for what we did," said Ruby Coberly, a WWII Rosie.

Rosies in Glenville and around the state are working to raise money for and coordinate their ringing of the bells event.

To learn more, click here.