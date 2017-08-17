Ritchie County High School Band Receives Grant for New Uniforms

The Richie County band will be getting new uniforms after almost 20 years.
The band received a grant from the Ritchie County Community Foundation for $5,000, and raised the rest of the money through donations and sponsors.
The high school has 37 members in the band. Each members' uniform will cost around $500.
The band director said the new uniforms were a need and is happy the community supported this need as well.
"Receiving that money was almost a catalyst for us to really realize that there was money there, that there was a real necessity that we can really do this if we put our hearts and minds to it," said Jim Flesher, band director.
Ritchie County High School Band hopes to be in new uniforms by September 8.
