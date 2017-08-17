Ritchie County Heads Back to School - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Ritchie County Heads Back to School

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Students in Ritchie County returned to class on August 17. Students enjoyed a longer summer break compared to previous years.

The high school and middle schools are experiencing an increase in student enrollment this year.

"Its a very busy first day, always is. We have a lot of new students who have enrolled, probably close to 420, 430, have a nice size group. Students are excited to be back here cause they had a little longer summer than usual," said Principal Kelly Waggoner.

The principal said students are looking forward to fall activities like homecoming.

