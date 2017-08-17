Harrison County Prepares for Family Day on Saturday

The Meadowbrook Mall is hosting a free day of fun as part of Harrison County School's Family Day.
The county said it planned this event as a way to build a positive relationship between teachers, staff, parents and students.
Fun activities will be provided by the Carnegie science and Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. Community vendors and student performances are also included.
"I think the old adage is 'it takes a village' and that is true. It takes all of us together. It takes parents, I'm a parent and almost everyone up here are parents so we understand what it takes to be successful in life and that is a supportive home life and it's a supportive school that gives you a good quality education," said Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin.
The board of education encourages all students and families to attend family day.
The event will take place at the Meadowbrook Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.