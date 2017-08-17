U.S. Cellular and Local 4-H Contribute to Amelia Day: Operation Veteran Smile

Area U.S. Cellular Associates made charitable donations Thursday to patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

U.S. Cellular donated care packages to patients that included some toiletries, playing cards and home made greeting cards that all team members have signed. These care packages were in partnership with local 4-H participating in Amelia Day: Operation Veteran’s Smile.

“We’re very excited, U.S. Cellular takes a lot of pride in giving back to the community in which we serve and operate in. And this is something that we are very passionate about and very passionate about and excited to partake in this,” said U.S. Cellular Retail Sales Manager, Teresa Amick.

All associates were excited to visit with the patients and give them a gift to make them smile. 4-Hr Amelia Day, who’s father and grandfather is a veteran started Operation Veteran Smile to honor all veterans.