UPDATE: Health Department Confirms Two Cases of Viral Meningitis

UPDATE (8/18/17 11:50 a.m.):

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are two confirmed cases of viral meningitis in the area.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said that Nutter Fort Primary School was thoroughly cleaned following the virus protocol Thursday night and will be cleaned again tonight.

Nutter Fort Primary School students will be sent home with informational packets from the health department Friday evening, which explain the difference between viral and bacterial meningitis. The packet also suggests that parents continue sending their children to school, unless they don't seem well.

Health Officer Nancy Joseph emphasized that there is no treatment for a viral infection. The virus will run its course like any other virus such as the flu or a head cold, Joseph said. The incubation period for the virus is three to six days, health officials said.

Joseph encourages children to cover their cough and wash their hands frequently.

12 News will continue to update this story as we receive additional information.

ORIGINAL (8/17/17 3:15 p.m.):



After rumors of meningitis at Nutter Fort Primary School, health officials confirmed that two students who were absent Thursday are being evaluated for a viral illness.

A press conference was held at the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department Thursday afternoon, and officials confirmed that one student is at United Hospital Center and another is at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officials said doctors are using viral infection protocol and cannot rule out meningitis nor confirm it.

"The original concern was meningitis. At this point there is no reason to think it is a bacterial meningitis. It looks like it is a viral process. There is still some studies pending but at this point we don't have anything that we feel that the public needs to be concerned about other than general viral precautions which we tell all school age kids," Nancy Jones, Health Officer.

The health department is working with the school, and the school is undergoing normal cleaning procedure for any virus, officials said.

There is no reason to be alarmed, officials said, and school will not be affected. Officials suggest parents watch their children like they would for any virus.