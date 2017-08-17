2 Students Absent from Nutter Fort Primary Due to Possible Meningitis

After rumors of meningitis at Nutter Fort Primary School, health officials confirmed that two students who were absent Thursday are being evaluated for a viral illness.

A press conference was held at the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department Thursday afternoon, and officials confirmed that one student is at United Hospital Center and another is at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officials said doctors are using viral infection protocol and cannot rule out meningitis nor confirm it.

"The original concern was meningitis. At this point there is no reason to think it is a bacterial meningitis. It looks like it is a viral process. There is still some studies pending but at this point we don't have anything that we feel that the public needs to be concerned about other than general viral precautions which we tell all school age kids," Nancy Jones, Health Officer.

The health department is working with the school, and the school is undergoing normal cleaning procedure for any virus, officials said.

There is no reason to be alarmed, officials said, and school will not be affected. Officials suggest parents watch their children like they would for any virus.