County School Systems Decides to Dismiss Classes Early Monday Due to Solar Eclipse

A man was arrested on a charge of delivering drugs at the Hampton Inn in Buckhannon early Wednesday morning.
A teacher at the Randolph County Technical Center has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor.
As we prepare for the Great American Solar Eclipse on Monday, some local county school systems are making the decision whether to keep kids in the classroom or send them home due to some of the safety concerns that come with this kind of celestial event.
Two Michigan residents and a Morgantown woman were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Westover.
Emergency crews continue their search for a missing Philippi man, according to Barbour County Chief Deputy Brett Carpenter.
Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance.” According to the theme park, the coaster will be 205 feet high and feature a 90-degree initial drop 200 feet down to the earth, almost 30 seconds of airtime (the most on any roller coaster on Earth), four head-over-boots inversions, ricocheting movements left-to-right, up-to-down and side to side.
One person was taken by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Fairmont, according to Marion County 911 officials.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office say they have located Jada Breann Sloan and that she is in safe condition.
Bad fortunes have fallen upon Philip Barbour football over the past two seasons, but this year, a new head coach hopes to change the team's luck.
The Morgantown Police Department has arrested two fugitives from Ohio after a multiple vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Monongahela Boulevard.
